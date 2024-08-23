videoDetails

Rajneeti: Zakir Naik Peace Tv Bangla to Resume Broadcast in Bangladesh Pressure on Muhammad Yunus Govt

| Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

Rajneeti: There was a coup in Bangladesh.. an interim government was formed with the support of fundamentalists.. Hindus were attacked at the behest of fundamentalists.. houses were burnt.. temples were demolished.. but now something is going to happen which can make the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh even worse. Zakir Naik, the enemy of India and Hindus, is now going to enter Bangladesh. what is the meaning of this entry. Watch in this report.