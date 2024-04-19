Advertisement
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Apr 19, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is news of violence amid voting for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. A bomb has been found outside the house of a BJP worker in Dinhata area of ​​Cooch Behar district of Bengal. At the same time, in Cooch Behar itself, there was a fight with BJP booth president Laab Sarkar in Chandmari area.

