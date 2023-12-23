trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702034
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajouri Encounter updates: Mourning atmosphere at martyrs' homes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Rajouri Encounter updates: Jammu and Kashmir once again lost four soldiers in a terrorist attack on Thursday. After this terrorist attack, there is an atmosphere of mourning in the houses of the martyrs.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23 December 2023
Play Icon7:5
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23 December 2023
Kasam Savidhan ki: 5 Army personnel martyred in Rajouri terrorist attack
Play Icon31:10
Kasam Savidhan ki: 5 Army personnel martyred in Rajouri terrorist attack
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Karnataka's educational institutions will lift the ban on hijab
Play Icon0:47
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Karnataka's educational institutions will lift the ban on hijab
Ayodhya International Airport: December 30 PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport
Play Icon4:57
Ayodhya International Airport: December 30 PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport
DNA: Be careful before giving cough syrup to young children
Play Icon7:40
DNA: Be careful before giving cough syrup to young children

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23 December 2023
play icon7:5
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23 December 2023
Kasam Savidhan ki: 5 Army personnel martyred in Rajouri terrorist attack
play icon31:10
Kasam Savidhan ki: 5 Army personnel martyred in Rajouri terrorist attack
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Karnataka's educational institutions will lift the ban on hijab
play icon0:47
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Karnataka's educational institutions will lift the ban on hijab
Ayodhya International Airport: December 30 PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport
play icon4:57
Ayodhya International Airport: December 30 PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport
DNA: Be careful before giving cough syrup to young children
play icon7:40
DNA: Be careful before giving cough syrup to young children
chandan kumar indian army,chandan kumar commando,rajouri encounter updates,rajouri attack news,Zee News,Breaking News,rajouri encounter updates,Rajouri Encounter live update,rajouri terror attack,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,hindi news live,Rajouri Encounter Live updates,Rajouri encounter,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter news,rajouri encounter today,Kashmir encounter,Encounter,Anantnag encounter,encounter in rajouri,encounter in jammu and kashmir,PAFF,