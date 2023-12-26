trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702806
Major Revelations on Terrorists in Rajouri Terror Attack Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
search operation has been intensified with the help of drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs. Today is the 7th day of the search operation. The army has surrounded the terrorists in Rajouri. The army has got the clue about the hideout of the terrorists. There is news that terrorists are hiding in the hills of Pir Panjal.

