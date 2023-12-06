trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695846
Rajput community warned the government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. People of Rajput community took to the streets and burnt tires at many places. Shri Rajput Karni Sena National President Mahipal Singh Makrana has demanded to encounter the killers of Sukhdev.
