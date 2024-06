videoDetails

Raju Matrix, accused in SI recruitment exam paper leak case, arrested in Jaipur

Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Raju Matrix, the accused in the SI recruitment exam paper leak case in Jaipur, has been arrested. Raju Matrix had paid Rs 10 lakh to the school operator in exchange for leaking the paper. Raju had also got himself posted on duty at the examination centre by asking an acquaintance operator. Earlier on Friday, 7 accused of paper leak and solving the paper, including 3 trainee SIs, were arrested