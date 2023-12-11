trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697560
Rajyasabha Breaking Namaz: Big decision regarding Namaz in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Rajyasabha Breaking Namaz: A big decision has been taken in Rajya Sabha regarding the 30-minute break for Namaz. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has removed the extra 30-minute break for prayers on Friday.
