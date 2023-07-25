trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640265
Rajyasabha Breaking: Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Rajyasabha Breaking: There is a tremendous uproar by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition MPs are shouting slogans regarding the excesses with 2 women in Manipur. Let us tell you that PM Modi surrounded the opposition regarding the name INDIA in the meeting of MPs and said that there is India even in the name of Indian Mujahideen.
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
BJP parliamentary party meeting begins in Delhi
BJP parliamentary party meeting begins in Delhi
