Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds important meeting over Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and Temple Construction Committee held an important meeting. During the meet, they took an important decision over trial. Now the trial will be conducted between 12th January and 15th January. Further, the work will be completed by 12th of January. Know in detail in this report how much work has been completed so far and how much is left.

