‘Ram Lala will not stay in a tent’, says PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony Live Updates: Lord Ramlala was consecrated today in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi worshiped Ramlala as per rituals. 84 seconds was an auspicious time for the consecration of Ramlala's life. After this, PM Modi prostrated before the idol of Lord Ramlala. After the consecration, PM Modi made a big statement from the Ram temple.

