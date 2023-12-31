Ram Mandir Ayodhya: The story of the biggest sacrifice for Ram temple

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704572
Those heroes of Ayodhya movement and Ramjanmabhoomi whose ancestors and descendants had pledged not to use shoes, turban and umbrella till the construction of Ram temple. Interview with Suryavanshi family in Ayodhya. Ground report from Sanethu village of Ayodhya, where the descendants of Pandit Devidin Pandey live. Jevunga Pandey fought a war with the Kshatriyas against Babar's army in 1518. He was martyred to save Ram temple.

