Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
As the time of Ramlala's pran pratishtha is coming closer after a wait of 500 years, the curiosity of the devotees is also increasing. The most curiosity is about which idol of Ramlala will be, what will it be like, when will it be decided which idol will be finalised for pran pratishtha?

