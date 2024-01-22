trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712644
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Now streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots...', says CM Yogi in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
CM Yogi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Many dignitaries of the country were present in this ceremony. After pran prathistha CM Yogi also gave a speech. In which he has made a big announcement.

