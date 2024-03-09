NewsVideos
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Big news is coming in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. NIA has appealed to the people for cooperation to identify the suspect related to the blast. NIA has issued a helpline number and email ID to provide any kind of information about the suspect.

