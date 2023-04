videoDetails

Ramgopal Yadav raises questions on murder of Atiq and Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised questions on the massacre and said whether anyone is taken for medical treatment at 10 o'clock in the night. It was a pre-planning of the murder that the criminals fired at Atiq, didn't the police fire at them, they should have been fired at as well. Atiq was murdered in a planned manner..