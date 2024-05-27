Advertisement
Ranchi Bar Shooting Case: DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Sonam|Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
DJ operator of a bar was shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Late at night, some young men and women, under the influence of alcohol, were dancing to the tunes of the DJ. Meanwhile, the intoxication of alcohol increased to such an extent that the miscreants started molesting the girl. After which the matter of molestation took the shape of a controversy. After which there was a fight. The bouncers present in the bar threw the people who were creating ruckus out of the bar. After which, after some time, a drunk man comes to the pub with an automatic weapon and shoots DJ Sandeep point blank. Then he goes down and fires near the car. And runs away from there. Watch this report .

