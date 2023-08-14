trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648939
Randeep Surjewala's controversial statement, 'Demons who vote for BJP'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
This statement of Randeep Surjewala in the public meeting of Haryana is now going viral, calling the voters and supporters of BJP as demons. He said today I curse from the recruitment of Mahabharata

