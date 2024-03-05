trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727643
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference. During the press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad gave a big statement raising questions on Congress MP Rahul's Nyaya Yatra. Know in detail in this report what Ravi Shankar Prasad said about Rahul Gandhi.

