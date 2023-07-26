trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640812
Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence

Jul 26, 2023
Ravi Shankar Prasad on West Bengal Panchayat Election: Bharatiya Janata Party's Spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Mamta Banerjee over the violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference that BJP had formed a committee on the violence in West Bengal and the committee visited the violence-affected areas. During this perverted democracy was seen.
