trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722084
NewsVideos
videoDetails

RBI grants Paytm Payments Bank extension until March 15

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Taking a big decision in the interest of the customers associated with Paytm Payments Bank, RBI has given immediate relief of 15 days. RBI has extended the time for withdrawing money from Paytm Bank from 29th February to 15th March.

All Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Highlights of Bharat Bandh Today
Play Icon24:23
Farmers Protest Update: Highlights of Bharat Bandh Today
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Play Icon00:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Play Icon00:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Play Icon01:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Play Icon04:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Highlights of Bharat Bandh Today
play icon24:23
Farmers Protest Update: Highlights of Bharat Bandh Today
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
play icon0:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
play icon1:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
play icon4:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police