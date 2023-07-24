trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639760
“Ready to keep our point in SC…” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain after SLP filed in SC in Gyanwapi case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
After a Special leave petition (SLP) was filed in Supreme Court challenging the Varanasi Court order on the ASI survey, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, said that if Supreme Court allows an urgent hearing then Hindu side is ready to keep their point in front of the Court.
