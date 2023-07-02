trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629881
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that we have supported this government with the NCP party. We will fight all the elections on the name and symbol of NCP only. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan after a meeting of some NCP leaders and MLAs.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
play icon24:29
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
play icon55:26
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
play icon24:29
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
play icon55:26
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar speech today,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,Shinde governmetn,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,