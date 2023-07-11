trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633728
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared

Jul 11, 2023
It is raining heavily in Himachal. The floods that came after heavy rains are taking away vehicles, trucks and buses like straws. Due to the possibility of heavy rains, a red alert has been issued in 7 districts of Himachal. Along with this, the government has also appealed to the people not to come out of the house. Red alert has been issued in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Una.
