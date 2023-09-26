trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667232
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh

Sep 26, 2023
India Vs Canada News: Amid the India-Canada dispute, a Red Corner Notice has been issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh. Karanvir is suspected to be hiding in Pakistan.
