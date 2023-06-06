NewsVideos
videoDetails

Religious Conversion exposed in Ghaziabad

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Children of Hindu and Jainism were being converted through online gaming in Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi. A cleric named Abdul Rehman has been arrested in this case. The connection between Pakistan and Zakir Naik has also come to the fore in this case.

All Videos

10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
1:3
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?
0:54
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?
TOP 50: Railway Board submits Odisha train accident report to PMO
6:13
TOP 50: Railway Board submits Odisha train accident report to PMO
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?

Trending Videos

1:3
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
0:54
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?
6:13
TOP 50: Railway Board submits Odisha train accident report to PMO
16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
Breaking News,religious conversion in india,Ghaziabad,religious conversions in india,religious conversion,Forced conversion,anti religious conversion law,UP religious conversion,religious conversion row,religious conversion news,religious conversion case,religious conversion bill,religious conversion in ghaziabad,up bill on religious conversion,Religion conversion,Forced Religious conversion,ghaziabad religion conversion,IMT Ghaziabad,hindu conversion in india,