Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Get a sneak peek into the energetic preparations for Republic Day at Kartavya Path, Delhi. From colorful cultural performances to precise ceremonial drills, witness the city's enthusiasm as it gets ready to celebrate this important national event. Join us in the excitement and anticipation leading up to the grand celebration.

