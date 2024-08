videoDetails

Manish Sisodia gets bail in Delhi Excise Duty Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

Manish Sisodia, who was in jail for more than 18 months in Delhi Excise Duty Scam, has got bail today. Supreme Court has finally granted bail to Manish Sisodia. He has got bail on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh.