videoDetails

RERA to take strict action against 41 builders for not attending meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

RERA seems to be getting stricter against 41 builders in UP. RERA is preparing to take strict steps if there is no presence in the RERA meeting. While taking action, the accounts of the builders can also be seized. Know in detail in this report what action is possible on these builders of UP?