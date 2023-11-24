trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691879
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel

|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Today is the 13th day of the Silkyara Tunnel accident of Uttarkashi. The agencies involved in the rescue said that rescue team is only 12 meters away from the workers. There is no hindrance in drilling the tunnel further 5 meters. The workers will be evacuated from the tunnel soon. Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the rescue operation is in the final stages. the team trying to rescue the workers has reached very close.
