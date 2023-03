videoDetails

Residents of THIS Indian state don't pay Income Taxes! Why are natives exempted?

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Residents of THIS Indian state don't pay Income Taxes! Why are natives exempted? FM Nirmala Sitharaman recently changed the tax structure, going from six to five tax levels. The Income Tax Act of 1961 mandates that Indian residents pay income taxes. But one Indian state is exempted to pay taxes. Wondering to know the reason behind it and the name of the state.