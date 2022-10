Residents rename colonies to 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar' in Agra, UP

Oct 10, 2022

Residents of various colonies in Agra have renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar'. This has been done in order to protest against various issues including poor condition of roads, and waterlogging.