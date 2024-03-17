NewsVideos
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory

Mar 17, 2024
Rewari Blast News: Major accident in Dharuhera, industrial town of Rewari. Boiler burst in Life Long Company. 40 employees injured in boiler explosion. Employees badly burnt. Queues of ambulances at the Trauma Centre. The entire staff including CMO, PMO reached Trauma Center. Longlife Company manufactures spare parts of Hero Company.

