Rishi Sunak, Indian origin leader who could be the next UK PM | Zee English News | World

Ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned from his post, the discussion about the next Prime Minister of Britain has intensified. But this time Rishi Sunak of Indian origin is also in the race for the Prime Minister of Britain. So let's know about his journey so far.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned from his post, the discussion about the next Prime Minister of Britain has intensified. But this time Rishi Sunak of Indian origin is also in the race for the Prime Minister of Britain. So let's know about his journey so far.