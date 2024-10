videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence

| Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

A unique style of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is making headlines on social media. Recently, one of his videos has won the hearts of the people, in which he can be seen making rangoli with a rangoli artist. This video has been shared by the Chief Minister's Office, after which the video went viral rapidly.