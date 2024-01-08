trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707562
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Politics being played on Ram temple has now reached the level of intimidating Ram devotees by opposing Prime Minister Modi. A narrative is being created that when people go to Ayodhya on or after January 22, disaster may happen to them.

