NewsVideos
videoDetails

RJD Tweeted on New Parliament: Will RJD go through all limits to oppose Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Lalu Yadav's party RJD has compared the new parliament building to a coffin. The photo of the new Parliament House and the coffin have been tweeted together from the official Twitter handle of RJD and the caption has been written as to what it is.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
43:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
44:41
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
9:27
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
6:28
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
Deshhit: India's new parliament... coffin of death of 'Pakistan'! 'Shahbaz' in tension
18:50
Deshhit: India's new parliament... coffin of death of 'Pakistan'! 'Shahbaz' in tension

Trending Videos

43:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
44:41
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
9:27
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
6:28
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
18:50
Deshhit: India's new parliament... coffin of death of 'Pakistan'! 'Shahbaz' in tension
नया संसद भवन,new Parliament building,PM Modi,pm modi inaugurates parliament,Modi inaugurates new parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament building india,New Parliament,new parliament building india inauguration,new parliament building delhi,modi new parliament building,inauguration of new parliament building,new parliament building india update,new parliament of india,new parliament india,new parliament building cost,parliament Inauguration,