trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719699
NewsVideos
videoDetails

RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Responding to questions about the BJP amid speculations of joining the NDA, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes the significance of the day over political considerations. He states, "Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important... When I am congratulating & PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments & character of the nation..." Chaudhary's comments reflect his focus on the broader national context and the importance of the decision made by Prime Minister Modi.

All Videos

Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
Play Icon01:55
Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
Play Icon00:42
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Play Icon01:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Play Icon00:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
Play Icon03:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award

Trending Videos

Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
play icon1:55
Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
play icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
play icon1:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
play icon0:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
play icon3:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award