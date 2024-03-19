NewsVideos
RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Pashupati Paras Resigns: According to sources, Pashupati Paras has resigned from the Modi cabinet in Bihar. Actually, NDA announced seat sharing regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Bihar and Pashupati Paras did not get even a single seat. Chirag Paswan's statement also came after seat distribution in Bihar.

