Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Jammu Landslide 2023: Due to heavy rains due to monsoon, the pain of devastation is being seen from the mountains to the plains. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, cases of landslides are coming to the fore in Jammu. Meanwhile, a terrible road accident has happened. In this accident, the dumper has fallen into a deep gorge due to landslide. Pictures of this incident have been recorded in CCTV.

