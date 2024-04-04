Advertisement
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Congress has not yet announced the name of its candidate for the Amethi-Rae Bareli seat of the Gandhi family. Robert Vadra has expressed his desire to contest elections from Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, while talking to the media on Thursday, said that the public feels that the people of Sultanpur and Amethi are upset with the sitting MP.

