Romanian authorities arrest controversial influencer Andrew Tate for rape & human trafficking case

| Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

The controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate will be held in detention in Romania for 30 days, after a court agreed to a police request. Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape, which they deny. Authorities suspect the pair, along with two Romanian men, of running "an organised crime group".