Politics sparks over Bangladesh Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

To The Point: The Chief Minister of Assam has said that 35 infiltrators have been arrested in the last one month. But all those infiltrators are not Hindus suffering from atrocities. Rather they belong to a particular community. In Bangladesh, Hindus are fighting for their safety. But Muslims are trying to infiltrate. Exposing the infiltrators, Himanta said that it is wrong to blame Hindus all the time. The Hindus there are appealing to the Prime Minister of India for their safety. So the question is who is doing the infiltration. Is there a conspiracy to push fundamentalists into India? The question is how is infiltration happening even after tight security.