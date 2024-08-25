Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2782658https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-bangladesh-controversy-2782658.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics sparks over Bangladesh Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: The Chief Minister of Assam has said that 35 infiltrators have been arrested in the last one month. But all those infiltrators are not Hindus suffering from atrocities. Rather they belong to a particular community. In Bangladesh, Hindus are fighting for their safety. But Muslims are trying to infiltrate. Exposing the infiltrators, Himanta said that it is wrong to blame Hindus all the time. The Hindus there are appealing to the Prime Minister of India for their safety. So the question is who is doing the infiltration. Is there a conspiracy to push fundamentalists into India? The question is how is infiltration happening even after tight security.

All Videos

Know latest update on Bangladesh Controversy
Play Icon11:32
Know latest update on Bangladesh Controversy
PM Modi to honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Play Icon10:30
PM Modi to honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Know how to please Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami?
Play Icon06:52
Know how to please Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:10
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:12
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Know latest update on Bangladesh Controversy
play icon11:32
Know latest update on Bangladesh Controversy
PM Modi to honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
play icon10:30
PM Modi to honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Know how to please Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami?
play icon6:52
Know how to please Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:10
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:12
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin