Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Suddenly a deep pit of four meters diameter came in front of the Pragyan rover running on the surface of the moon. After this, the rover was instructed and it immediately took a U-turn and started measuring the way back. ISRO itself has told about it on Twitter
