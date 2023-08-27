trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654106
Rover Pragyan engaged in finding secrets of moon at Shiv Shakti Point

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Rover: Chandrayaan-3 has created history by landing on the south pole of the moon. After this, Rover Pragyan, who came out of Vikram Lander, has started his work. Pragyan has started roaming on the moon to bring more secrets hidden in the moon's womb to the world. A video of this has been released by the Indian Space Research Organization ie ISRO. In the video, Pragyan Rover is seen walking on the surface of the moon. Till date, no country had been able to land its spacecraft on the South Pole. India is the first country to do so. The South Pole is the biggest secret point of the moon, about which scientists are very eager to know.
