Rover Pragyan's entry after Chandrayaan 3 Landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: ISRO has achieved such a milestone, which no one has been able to achieve till now. Every Indian is proud of what Vikram Lander did. Rover Pragyan is fully ready after Chandrayaan 3 Landing. Chandrayaan-3 has made a successful landing on the Moon's South Pole. Till date no country has been able to land in this area. India has now joined three other countries - the US, the former Soviet Union and China - who have successfully touched the lunar surface. They are now ready to explore an area where no other spacecraft has gone before and that is the South Pole of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Successful: PM Modi calls ISRO chief
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Successful: PM Modi calls ISRO chief
World leaders congratulates PM Modi during dinner at Brics Summit for Chandrayaan 3 Landing
World leaders congratulates PM Modi during dinner at Brics Summit for Chandrayaan 3 Landing

