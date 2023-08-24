trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652884
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo

Aug 24, 2023
Vikram Lander-Prgyan Rover News: On August 23, India created history. Day, opportunity and success all three are special. Before August 23, three countries of the world (America, Russia, Chian) had raised flags of success on the moon, but India's success became important because these three countries have failed to land on the South Pole or never in that direction. thought. Before Chandrayaan 3, Russia's Luna 25 mission was rapidly moving towards the south pole of the moon.It is a different matter that the accident happened before soft landing. India's Vikram Lander has now set foot on the moon and Pragyan Rover is walking. After the separation of the rover from Chandrayaan, it started the movement and made a shape with the logo of ISRO on the moon.
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
World leaders congratulates PM Modi during dinner at Brics Summit for Chandrayaan 3 Landing
World leaders congratulates PM Modi during dinner at Brics Summit for Chandrayaan 3 Landing

