trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653039
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Vikram Lander-Prgyan Rover News: On August 23, India created history. Day, opportunity and success all three are special. Before August 23, three countries of the world (America, Russia, Chian) had raised flags of success on the moon, but India's success became important because these three countries have failed to land on the South Pole or never in that direction. thought. Before Chandrayaan 3, Russia's Luna 25 mission was rapidly moving towards the south pole of the moon.It is a different matter that the accident happened before soft landing. India's Vikram Lander has now set foot on the moon and Pragyan Rover is walking. After the separation of the rover from Chandrayaan, it started the movement and made a shape with the logo of ISRO on the moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS

Trending Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 landing video,chandrayaan 3 moon landing,chandrayaan 3 moon landing video,chandrayaan 3 moon video,mission moon 3 live,mission moon 3,mission moon live,landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,landing of chandrayaan 3 on moon,Moon Mission,moon mission 2023,moon mission live,Rover,rover chandrayaan 3,vikram lander rover,rover pragyan live,Zee News,ISRO,breaking,