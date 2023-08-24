videoDetails

Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo

| Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Vikram Lander-Prgyan Rover News: On August 23, India created history. Day, opportunity and success all three are special. Before August 23, three countries of the world (America, Russia, Chian) had raised flags of success on the moon, but India's success became important because these three countries have failed to land on the South Pole or never in that direction. thought. Before Chandrayaan 3, Russia's Luna 25 mission was rapidly moving towards the south pole of the moon.It is a different matter that the accident happened before soft landing. India's Vikram Lander has now set foot on the moon and Pragyan Rover is walking. After the separation of the rover from Chandrayaan, it started the movement and made a shape with the logo of ISRO on the moon.