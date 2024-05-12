Advertisement
Ruckus over vote jihad against Modi

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
PM Modi fiercely targeted the opposition regarding vote jihad. Muslim Personal Law Board and Kul Jamaati organization in Pune had appealed to Muslims to vote against Modi. PM Modi has targeted the opposition for this. PM Modi has said that the desperate and disappointed opposition is appealing for vote jhaaj. BJP is going to complain about this to the Election Commission. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

