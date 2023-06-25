NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia Crisis: Kremlin spokesman's statement - Putin will transfer Wagner Chief Prigozhin to Belarus

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Russia Crisis: After the agreement between President Putin and Wagner in Russia, the situation is under control. In response to a question about Wagner Chief, a Kremlin spokesman said that Wagner Chief would transfer Prigozhin to Belarus.

All Videos

Russia Crisis: Threat of coup averted in Russia, Wagner's fighters returning to camp
play icon11:5
Russia Crisis: Threat of coup averted in Russia, Wagner's fighters returning to camp
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon16:34
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Muslims holding tricolor raised slogans of Modi-Modi in Egypt
play icon14:29
Muslims holding tricolor raised slogans of Modi-Modi in Egypt
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
play icon14:43
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
play icon1:1
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR

Trending Videos

Russia Crisis: Threat of coup averted in Russia, Wagner's fighters returning to camp
play icon11:5
Russia Crisis: Threat of coup averted in Russia, Wagner's fighters returning to camp
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon16:34
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Muslims holding tricolor raised slogans of Modi-Modi in Egypt
play icon14:29
Muslims holding tricolor raised slogans of Modi-Modi in Egypt
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
play icon14:43
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
play icon1:1
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
russia wagner compromise,Russia Army,russia wagner rebellion,Compromise in Russia Wagner,Zelenskyy,Wagner Group,rostovna donu,private army,Russia Army,Vladimir Putin,Russia news,Putin,yevgeny prigozhin,Russia Mercenary group,Wagner,Russian city,Rostov,Russian tanks,Moscow,Who is Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?,Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,yevgeny prigozhin,head of Wagner mercenary group,Wagner mercenary group,Wagner chief,Russian military,know about Yevgeny Prigozhin,Russian oligarch,Prigozhin life and career,Yevgeny Prigozhin age,