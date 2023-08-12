trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648100
Russia headed towards the moon, Chandrayaan will get it's friend Luna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Putin-Modi's friendship is going to be seen on the moon, where India's Chandrayaan is circling in the lunar orbit, while Russia has launched Moon Mission Luna-25. Please tell that Russia's Luna-25 will land on the south pole of the moon.

